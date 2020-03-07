Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Finjan stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 112,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,003. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Finjan has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNJN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Finjan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

