Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 423,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $40,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 408,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,162. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

