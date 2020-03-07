Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.12%.

GMRE stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.35 million, a PE ratio of 145.21 and a beta of 0.45. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

GMRE has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

