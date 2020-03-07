Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.08 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%.
Shares of GIFI opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
