Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 250.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Hexcel worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth $1,112,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,961. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

