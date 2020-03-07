Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,065 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $77,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $6.30 on Friday, hitting $228.51. 7,399,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,743. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.