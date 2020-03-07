Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Raised by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,021,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,416. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.78.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

