Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Announces Earnings Results

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.34%.

Shares of HDSN opened at $0.84 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HDSN. ValuEngine raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

