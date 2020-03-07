Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Boosted by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 196,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,632 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $631,825 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. 1,799,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,713. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.85.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.