Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Industrias Bachoco worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBA traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 41,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

IBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

