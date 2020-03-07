Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.68 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $19.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $415.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITRN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.