J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $168.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.22 million. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. J.Jill updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.06-0.08 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.10-0.14 EPS.

Shares of JILL opened at $0.71 on Friday. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JILL. ValuEngine lowered J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.69.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

