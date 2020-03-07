JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,831 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $148,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $5.89 on Friday, reaching $108.08. 38,153,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,656,621. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

