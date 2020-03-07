Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.64. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.
KTB stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.28.
