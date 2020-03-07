Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.64. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

KTB stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.28.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.