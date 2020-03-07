La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) were down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $6.11, approximately 763,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,164,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LJPC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 505.37% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 81,475 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $547,512.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 75,003 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $510,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,131,160 shares of company stock worth $26,873,996. Company insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

