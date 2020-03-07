Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.
Ladder Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 86.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.0%.
Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 51.60 and a quick ratio of 77.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
