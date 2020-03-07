Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Ladder Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 86.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.0%.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 51.60 and a quick ratio of 77.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

