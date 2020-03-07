Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,482,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,416 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Leggett & Platt worth $126,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE LEG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 1,405,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,359. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.