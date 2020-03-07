Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Linde were worth $21,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,231. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

