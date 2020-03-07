Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Down 6.9%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) shares traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.11, 1,727,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,506,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $255,626.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 201,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,174 shares of company stock worth $1,851,352. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Barclays PLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after buying an additional 336,916 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 815,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 140,415 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 808,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 183,044 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

