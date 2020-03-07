Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%.

Shares of MDRR stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $9.26.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc

