Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Issues Earnings Results

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 182.90 ($2.41) on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 156.35 ($2.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.02. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.70. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is -0.77%.
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.
