Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Issues Earnings Results

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 182.90 ($2.41) on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 156.35 ($2.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.02. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.70. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is -0.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective (up from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 260.91 ($3.43).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

