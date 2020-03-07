Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Down 6.9%

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $12.22, 526,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 508,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COOP. TheStreet downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a positive return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

