New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces Earnings Results

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.94 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

Shares of NFE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,541. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

