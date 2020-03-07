NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 69.37% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $361.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.15. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on NEWT shares. ValuEngine upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.