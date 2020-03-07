Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 204,923 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Nike by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $582,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,393,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $546,443,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. 12,326,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,129. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

