NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Raised by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.5% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after buying an additional 3,837,685 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,970,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $382,980,000 after buying an additional 476,087 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $114,237,000 after acquiring an additional 468,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,792,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.69. 3,455,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day moving average is $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

