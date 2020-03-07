Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.6% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,171,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,217,823,000 after buying an additional 1,129,952 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,074,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,712,593,000 after buying an additional 180,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,830,000 after buying an additional 828,521 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.64. 21,674,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,025,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.44. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $520.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TH Capital increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.