Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 3.6% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.48. 2,759,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

