Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.24–0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $171-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.37 million.Okta also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.42–0.37 EPS.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Okta from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.21.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.97. 4,705,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,263. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.44 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $110,798.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $1,297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,102. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.