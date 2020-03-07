Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million.

Shares of OPNT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 43,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.43 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, Director Ann L. Macdougall acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. 30.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

