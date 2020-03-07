Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of Pagegroup stock opened at GBX 379.80 ($5.00) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 457.85. Pagegroup has a 12-month low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Pagegroup’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.
About Pagegroup
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.
