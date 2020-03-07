Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Pagegroup stock opened at GBX 379.80 ($5.00) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 457.85. Pagegroup has a 12-month low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Pagegroup’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pagegroup to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pagegroup to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 515.56 ($6.78).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

