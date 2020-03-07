Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,677 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $108,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 272.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 71.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 107,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 44,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

PYPL stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,504,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

