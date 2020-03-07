Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal in the third quarter worth about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.89. 8,504,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,152,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.