Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $202.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director William Edwards purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $307,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Furey II sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $42,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at $340,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 56,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

