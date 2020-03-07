Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ping Identity updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PING shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

