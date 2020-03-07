Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PLUG opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.16. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 834,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $4,253,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,740.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

