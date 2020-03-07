Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Points International had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter.

Points International stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Points International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $206.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCOM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Acumen Capital assumed coverage on Points International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

