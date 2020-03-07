PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,019,000 after purchasing an additional 179,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,618,000 after buying an additional 84,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $99.57 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

