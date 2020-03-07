Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $22.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,901.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,245,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,991.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,838.67. The stock has a market cap of $957.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

