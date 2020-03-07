Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 842,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 365,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.01. 7,056,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,521. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.93 and a 200-day moving average of $293.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

