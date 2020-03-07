Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. 12,326,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

