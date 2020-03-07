Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.08. The stock had a trading volume of 38,153,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,656,621. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

