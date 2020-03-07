Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $27,023,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,945,013 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,438,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 928,312 shares of company stock worth $126,470,966. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.31.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.46. 8,009,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.70. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

