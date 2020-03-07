Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Raytheon by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.16. 3,930,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Raytheon has a one year low of $169.64 and a one year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.