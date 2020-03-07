Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.33. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $109.19 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

