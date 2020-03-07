Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 1.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Corning by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Corning by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.88. 9,856,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,998. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

