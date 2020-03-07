Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $339,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 6.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Entegris by 43.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 105,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Shares of ENTG traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 869,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,517. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

