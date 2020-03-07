Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,907,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 934,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,952,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.41. 5,767,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.