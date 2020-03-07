Princeton Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,615,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300,232. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

