Princeton Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.7% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,660,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,885,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

